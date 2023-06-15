Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.1% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $447.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

