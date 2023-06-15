Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 386,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
