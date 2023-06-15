Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 386,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $161.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.