Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Patria Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,908,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,008,000 after buying an additional 201,747 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,121,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after buying an additional 466,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Patria Investments Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE PAX opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $802.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Patria Investments had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

About Patria Investments

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.