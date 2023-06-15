Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 11,987 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.42 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.56.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
