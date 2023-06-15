Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 19,000 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Funko by 64.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In other Funko news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $35,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at $338,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,237.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,125 shares of company stock worth $161,163. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.39. Funko had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $251.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

