Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $1,931,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $2,475,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 271,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $275.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

