Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

