William Crager Sells 7,250 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,465,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of ENV opened at $54.26 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Envestnet by 48.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 220,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,685,000 after buying an additional 49,603 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

