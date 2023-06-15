William M. Sullivan Sells 18,153 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $514,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,637,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,824,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 253.18, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. Stephens began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.