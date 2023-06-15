WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.75

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 44757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEM. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $674,788,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 56.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 83.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

