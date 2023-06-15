WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.25

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 1419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $698.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 1st quarter worth $3,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

