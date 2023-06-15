Wolfe Research Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $485.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wolfe Research from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research upped their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $370.22.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $440.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $168.53 and a fifty-two week high of $447.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

