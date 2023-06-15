Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 349,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George N. Mattson bought 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 60,066 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,039.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 690,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $414,039.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 295,366 shares of company stock worth $173,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 36,254 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOS Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered XOS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on XOS from $2.40 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on XOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

XOS stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XOS has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). XOS had a negative return on equity of 80.67% and a negative net margin of 225.43%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XOS will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XOS

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

