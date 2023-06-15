Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182,380 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,841,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

