YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Trading of YETI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on YETI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

YETI Stock Performance

About YETI

Shares of YETI stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.