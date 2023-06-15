Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Update

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunji

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yunji by 161.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Yunji during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Yunji by 272.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 596,669 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji Stock Performance

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Yunji has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Yunji shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

About Yunji

(Get Rating)

Yunji, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of social e-commerce platforms. It offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.