Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $280.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

