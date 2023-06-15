ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,300 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the May 15th total of 602,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZFOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ZeroFox in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

ZFOX stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. ZeroFox has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

ZeroFox ( NASDAQ:ZFOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZeroFox will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZFOX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ZeroFox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

