Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ZT stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the first quarter worth $243,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

