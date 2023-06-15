ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Short Interest Up 43.1% in May

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the May 15th total of 768,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ZimVie Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $11.38 on Thursday. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $300.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $225.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZimVie will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on ZimVie from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

