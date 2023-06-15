Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Down to $30.24

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $28.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 1,452,452 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

