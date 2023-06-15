Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,210,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 16,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

