Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,210,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 16,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $397,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
