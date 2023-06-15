Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3441 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

