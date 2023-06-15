Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $165.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.73.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

