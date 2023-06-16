1 Healthcare REIT to Keep an Eye on, 2 to Avoid

Demand for healthcare-related real estate is projected to grow in the long term, driven by growing medical needs amid the aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. But the healthcare REIT sector is very vulnerable to higher interest rates because of their long-term leases and small re-leasing spreads.

Therefore, investors could watch fundamentally sound healthcare REIT National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI – Get Rating) for a steady income and long-term capital appreciation. On the contrary, it could be wise to avoid struggling healthcare REITs Welltower Inc. (WELL – Get Rating) and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR – Get Rating).

Get stock alerts:

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) play an essential role in the healthcare industry. Healthcare REITs own, manage, acquire, and develop healthcare-related real estate while collecting rent on it. These properties comprise general and specialty hospitals, senior living communities, outpatient facilities, medical office buildings, skilled-nursing facilities, and research and laboratory spaces.

The demand for medical-related real estate is expected to grow significantly in the long run. In the U.S., the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population are boosting the consumer need for medical care and treatment. With increased healthcare needs, healthcare real estate is a significant requirement.

Furthermore, REITs are better-performing sectors during the inflationary period as they are positioned to benefit from increasing rental rates on existing properties. Moreover…

Continue reading at STOCKNEWS.com