10,999 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Foundation Wealth Management LLC

Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

