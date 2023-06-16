11,655 Shares in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Acquired by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $408.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $68.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

