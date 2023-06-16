11,693 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $182,188,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

