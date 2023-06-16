12,874 Shares in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Purchased by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. owned about 0.44% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 648,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACTV opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $99.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.96. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

