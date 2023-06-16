1,311 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $281.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $282.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

