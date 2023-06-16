1,362 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.1% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $125.79 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,427 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,706. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

