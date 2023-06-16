2,174 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.9% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% in the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.9 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $535.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

