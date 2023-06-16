21,845 Shares in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCHP. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,905.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 799,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 759,343 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 317,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 115,850 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 146,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,876,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $380.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.