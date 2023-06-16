2,448 Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,703,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36.

Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

