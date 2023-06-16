2,595 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.42.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $137.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

