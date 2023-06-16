2,956 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,956 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

QCOM stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.