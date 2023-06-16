320 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $143.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.