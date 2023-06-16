324 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Bought by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 35.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,839 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,151,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,082,000 after purchasing an additional 358,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after purchasing an additional 524,366 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after acquiring an additional 361,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,083,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $86.44 on Friday.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

