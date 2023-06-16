3,523 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Bought by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.48. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

