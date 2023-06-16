3,750 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,054,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.