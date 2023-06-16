3,750 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,054,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $127.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.