4,055 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC opened at $70.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

