4,100 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

