4,164 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Price Performance

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

