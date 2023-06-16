43,785 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,823,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.1% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $443.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $444.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

