4,568 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of V opened at $226.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.