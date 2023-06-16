4,767 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $242.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $243.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

