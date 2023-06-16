5,605 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

