5,896 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $186.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $186.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.