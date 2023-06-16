665 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Purchased by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 665 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,180,000 after buying an additional 1,384,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,125,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,008,000 after acquiring an additional 386,116 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,541,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $367.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $395.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.30 and its 200 day moving average is $351.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.89.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

