694 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,823,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,241,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,843,000 after acquiring an additional 733,400 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 556,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after acquiring an additional 29,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $443.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $444.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.57 and a 200-day moving average of $405.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.